The Central Bucks School District, which closed schools on Monday because of staffing shortages, is scrambling to find substitute teachers.

The need is so great that the district — Pennsylvania’s third largest, with more than 17,000 students and more than 3,000 faculty and staff — is encouraging community members with bachelor’s degrees to apply for substitute and support staff positions.

“What caught us off guard yesterday [Monday] was not so much how many people were out, it was how many substitutes were unavailable,” said Superintendent Abram Lucabaugh.

The district had at least 230 staff absences on Monday, according to Lucabaugh, with a “fill rate” of 20% — compared to this time last year, when the fill rate was up to 70%.

“The anticipated staffing shortages with the omicron-related spike in COVID-19 cases have come to fruition,” Lucabaugh said in an email to parents. That, he said, has created “an unprecedented” need for substitute teachers “that far exceeds the number available.”

The district will put community applicants through an interview process, Lucabaugh said, and make sure all of them have an understanding of “classroom management” and “professionalism.”

“We never say as soon as you apply, you’re hired,” he said.

The district has also increased the daily substitute rate to $225 a day, is looking to recruit retired district teachers, and is advertising on social media and career sites.

“We are very confident that we can replenish our substitute teacher pool,” the superintendent said. “I’m very focused on recruiting high-quality substitutes.”

To fill the gaps, the district is also moving internal staff around.

A Tuesday, Jan. 4, email from a Central Bucks principal to faculty and staff obtained by WHYY News says the district administration created “3 levels of internal support to help fill absences of staff members over the next several weeks.” The three levels are categories of professionals in school buildings that will be used as substitute teachers.

The first level, “Level A,” are the usual fill-ins, like reading specialists and art teachers; “Level B” includes math coaches and curriculum supervisors; and the lowest level, “Level C,” includes building administrators and school psychologists.