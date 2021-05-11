After more than two years living in Philadelphia churches to avoid deportation, Clive and Oneita Thompson noticed some basic life skills had deteriorated.

The first time Oneita went to take out money from an ATM, she said, “‘Wait a minute, what do you do again?’ … I truly did not remember how to use my card.”

Sometimes, when she wakes up in the morning, she needs to remind herself the family is free.

“I always have to tell myself that it’s real,” said Oneita last week, about five months after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) sent a letter saying that it would remove the last hurdle for the pair to get green cards.

Before taking sanctuary in 2018, the couple had spent 14 years in the United States, growing a family and their careers. Their current situation shows how setbacks in immigration cases can derail years of progress and hard-won security.

Across the country, dozens of undocumented immigrants took sanctuary in churches during former President Donald Trump’s administration in order to avoid deportation. That included three families in Philadelphia. In the Thompsons’ case, as in others, the Trump administration’s stance that anyone who could be deported should be — regardless of community ties or law-abiding track record — drove them into sanctuary.

Those numbers have since dropped significantly, down from a peak of around 50 to just 12 people, according to Church World Service, a group that tracks public sanctuary cases. As the administration changed priorities or their individual immigration cases advanced, all three Philadelphia families walked free.

The Thompsons, originally from Jamaica, spent 843 days hiding out in two churches in Philadelphia to avoid deportation. They had fled Jamaica after Oneita’s brother was killed and their farm was burned. They lived in South Jersey and built deep roots – Clive worked at a dairy factory and packaging plant and Oneita at a nursing home – but the U.S. government never granted their asylum requests.

While in sanctuary, the Thompsons qualified for a green card through family sponsorship, but it didn’t automatically grant them freedom.