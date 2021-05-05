How Southeast Asian entrepreneurs create home on 7th Street

Sarun Chan began shopping on South 7th Street in South Philadelphia at the tender age of three years old.

His family had just emigrated from Cambodia and the pocket of shops between Snyder Avenue and Oregon Avenue offered them the flavors and ingredients they missed. In the small shops, he and his mother would search out ingredients they couldn’t find at traditional American-style grocers. Eventually, she trusted him to go to the street on his own to hunt down the fragrant reminders of home.

“As a small child, being able to hunt down spices and greens and learning them — it was a process,” Chan, now the executive director of the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia, said. “Being able to navigate and learn our own traditional spices and recipes.”

Chan still lives blocks away from the bustling, multilingual corridor popular among the estimated 20,000 Cambodian people who live in Philadelphia. Philadelphia has the fourth-largest Cambodian population among U.S. cities, and in the years since Chan first began shopping on S. 7th Street, new restaurants and businesses have replaced some of the older ones. One of those is I Heart Cambodia, a restaurant owned by Alice Tang.

When Tang was eight years old in Phnom Phen, she began working — waving customers into her parent’s car wash. Her first home in the U.S was in Texas. Five years ago she moved to Philadelphia to open the eatery with her aunt and uncle.

Her mornings start at 6 a.m.

“You have to come a little bit early, like three hours ahead to make the broth,” Tang said. “Everything we make is fresh — nothing pre-made or frozen.”

Tang learned to cook from her grandmother. She remembers always being home for lunch and dinner. “So, when you get out of work you come home and feel really warm, no matter how busy you are. You have to come home, eat, before you leave again.”

Tang now provides that sense of home for her customers.