Xfinity Live! will expand its footprint in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex with $15 million in upgrades inside and outside the sports fan oasis.

Cordish Companies and Comcast Spectacor unveiled concepts Wednesday showcasing additions to its plaza, including turning it into a two-story building featuring a rooftop bar. The PBR Cowboy Bar will also be expanded with an outdoor backyard area featuring a stage. Public art installations will be added throughout the space.

Additional upgrades include: