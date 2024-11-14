Xfinity Live! getting $15 million in upgrades to expand plaza, outdoor backyard area

Cordish Companies and Comcast Spectacor unveiled concepts showcasing additions to its plaza and outdoor area.

a rendering shows an entrance to the expansion, with the Linc in the back

Renderings of plans for expanding Xfinity Live! (Comcast Spectacor)

Xfinity Live! will expand its footprint in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex with $15 million in upgrades inside and outside the sports fan oasis.

Cordish Companies and Comcast Spectacor unveiled concepts Wednesday showcasing additions to its plaza, including turning it into a two-story building featuring a rooftop bar. The PBR Cowboy Bar will also be expanded with an outdoor backyard area featuring a stage. Public art installations will be added throughout the space.

Additional upgrades include:

  • Open-air beer garden
  • Crush Bar featuring a variety of Crush drinks
  • Upgraded turf area for activities and community activations
  • Dedicated area for rotating local Philadelphia food trucks
  • Upgraded audiovisuals, including LED screens for sports watching
  • a rendering shows an entrance to the expansion, with Citizens Bank Park in the back
    Renderings of plans for expanding Xfinity Live! (Comcast Spectacor)
  • a rendering shows an expanded stage area
    Renderings of plans for expanding Xfinity Live! (Comcast Spectacor)
  • a rendering shows an expanded walking area with grass
    Renderings of plans for expanding Xfinity Live! (Comcast Spectacor)
  • a map of expansion plans
    Renderings of plans for expanding Xfinity Live! (Comcast Spectacor)

In a release, Blake Cordish, Cordish Companies principal and vice president, said the upgrades will make Xfinity Live! “the heart of Philadelphia’s Sports Complex for years to come.”

“We are proud to continue investing in South Philadelphia to create an unparalleled experience for guests and fans,” Cordish said in a release. “This investment reflects our commitment to create a gathering space for festivals, sports viewing, and community events unlike anything in the area.”

More upgrades will also be made to the Broad Street Bullies Pub, which recently expanded into the NBC Sports Arena in a $2 million project.

The renovations are expected to be completed in early 2026 and Xfinity Live! will remain open during construction.

Earlier this year, Comcast Spectacor unveiled a $2.5 billion master plan for the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. In addition to the upgrades at Xfinity Live!, plans include the construction of a 250-room hotel, a concert venue with 5,000–6,000 seats, restaurant and retail spaces and a new outdoor plaza.

Those plans coincided with the Philadelphia 76ers’ proposal to build an arena at Market East.

