Phillies partner with Comcast Spectacor for Sports Complex development in South Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The Phillies announced Thursday morning that the team will be partnering with Comcast Spectacor for the planned development project in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Phase 1 the $2.5 billion overhaul was announced last month, and proposed plans for Phase 2 accompanied the announcement from the Phillies.

The Phillies said Phase 2 will involve additional development around the Wells Fargo Center and will expand north to Pattison Avenue to the parking lots currently controlled by the team from Broad Street to Citizens Bank Park.

The concept envisions another hotel, residential units, more retail, restaurants, office space and significant green space.

It also will include a dedicated “Phillies Plaza” adjacent to Citizens Bank Park that the team says will “provide gathering spaces and immersive experiences for fans.”

The Phillies and Comcast Spectacor will be partnering to seek approvals and the necessary development rights from the City of Philadelphia for Phase 2, the team said.