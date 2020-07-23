From sanctuary to the Ivy League: A DACA recipient’s journey to Columbia University

Clive “CJ” Thompson appreciates a good narrative arc.

The 22-year-old from South Jersey has had a lot of time to examine his own story, since his parents Clive and Oneita Thompson took sanctuary in a church in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood in 2018 to avoid imminent deportation to Jamaica.

CJ Thompson, who has Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), was accepted to Columbia University’s School of General Studies on July 17, where he plans to further his dream of becoming a film director. His heroes include Ryan Coogler, who directed Black Panther, Creed and Fruitvale Station, and Jordan Peele, whose horror films have won him critical praise and commercial success.

“I like how they have something that’s a main story line on the outside — it’s like this is scary — but there’s also deeper things going on, which is a sign of good storytelling,” Thompson said.

Thompson and his family’s involvement with the U.S. immigration system provided both the crucible for his dreams to take shape and raw material for his creative projects.

In 2018, his family’s life was upended when their long-standing check-ins with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement suddenly ended with this directive: buy plane tickets and leave the country.

Parents with mixed-status families based in the U.S., such as Clive and Oneita, were low priorities for removal during the Obama Administration, but those priorities changed under President Donald Trump. All of Clive and Oneita’s children have permission to be in the United States, and their two youngest children, Christine and Timothy, were born here. To avoid choosing between leaving their kids or uprooting them and going to Jamaica, Oneita and Clive joined dozens of other families that have moved into worship spaces — one of several “sensitive locations” where U.S. immigration enforcement avoids making arrests.

Thompson stayed behind to take care of the family’s house in South Jersey and worked nights to help pay their bills. Almost every weekend, he visited his family at the First United Methodist Church of Germantown. His youngest siblings moved with their parents there, but can come and go freely, so Thompson would take them on trips to the store or out to eat.

As his family life adjusted to new challenges, Thompson has worn many hats. A former vegan, he worked at a South Jersey meatball factory to help support his family. As part of his family’s public campaign around their immigration case, he spoke on their behalf and helped to cook for their monthly church supper fundraisers. He studied computer science, first at Cumberland County College (now Rowan College of South Jersey) and then at Drexel University.

Last fall, it all got to be too much.

“There was a lot going on. I was dealing with parents [who were] basically being homeless. I put a lot on my plate and it all started basically caving in on me,” he said.

Thompson said his grades at Drexel suffered. He began staying with his parents at the church, or with his older sister in New Jersey.

“I felt like I was always on the go,” Thompson said. Even though that period of his life has passed, he said, “I’m still homeless in a sense,” because he’s still relying on his sister or the church for shelter.