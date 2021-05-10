Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Rodolfo Torres said he was excited to get his COVID-19 vaccine at a pretty convenient and familiar location this week — his job.

In the middle of his Tuesday shift, Torres headed to a central office at the South Mill Champs mushroom farm in Kennett Square. There he claimed his pre-scheduled appointment for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, got inoculated by Spanish-speaking health care workers, and waited the required 15 minutes with some of his coworkers.

He said he left the room feeling “a weight off [his] shoulders.”

“The vaccine is necessary because I have my family,” he said of his eight-person household, which includes some older adults and other essential workers who have been going to work throughout the pandemic. “I don’t want to be contagious and give it to my family.”

Still, he’s one of the last adults in his household to get the jab.

The effort to bring shots directly to Chester County mushroom farms and into the arms of its roughly 9,000 workers comes at a time when the rest of the country is seeing a drop in vaccine demand, even as local pharmacies and doctors are offering doses. The argument to bring these doses to workers even with so many other vaccination options available boils down to one thing: access.

Low vaccination rates in communities of color were being dubbed “vaccine hesitancy,” suggesting that Black and Latino communities were not signing up for shots because of a fraught history with doctors and health care in the country that had bred mistrust.

But the story has proven to be more complicated than that, including in Kennett Square’s mushroom industry. Surveys by the American Mushroom Institute, which is based in Chester County, found workers, who are primarily Latino like Torres, wanted the shot as soon as it became available.