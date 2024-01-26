From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The University of Pennsylvania Health System has terminated its agreement with Tower Health to buy Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville. According to a statement from Penn Medicine, the hospital system is ending its agreement because of the inability to “build out the infrastructure for the project.”

“However, this project is of vital importance for both veterans in our region and community members who live in the Coatesville area, and we are working to secure a different property nearby to execute this vision and move ahead with these important partnerships,” the Penn statement reads.

Penn had plans of delivering VA medical services at the Brandywine facility through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. While the hospital had no intent of reopening inpatient beds, there was interest in addressing broader community health needs at the property.

Since the closure of Tower’s Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals, large portions of Chester County have become an acute care desert. ChristianaCare’s acquisition of the Jennersville property in July 2022 and Penn Medicine’s decision to sign a letter of intent to buy Brandywine in June 2023 were seen as a sign of a more stable future for Chesco residents’ healthcare.