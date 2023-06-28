Tower Health to sell shuttered Brandywine Hospital to Penn Medicine

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Tower Health is selling Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville to Penn Medicine — a welcomed sight for Chester County residents, who have been down two functioning hospitals for over a year.

“​​Tower Health is pleased to have signed a Letter of Intent for Penn Medicine to acquire the former Brandywine Hospital campus. This is a very positive outcome. We wish our colleagues at Penn Medicine great success,” a Tower Health spokesperson said in a written statement Tuesday night.

Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell, and Michelle Kichline released a joint statement, crediting state and federal partners, support from local emergency medical service workers, and other hospitals in the county.

“Penn Medicine already provides top hospital and health care services in Chester County, and the expansion of that investment to the Coatesville and surrounding area is tremendous news — and certainly cause to celebrate! As Penn Medicine completes their due diligence, we will support their efforts in reimagining healthcare access to everyone in Western Chester County,” the statement read.

Penn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.