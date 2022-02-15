A Chester County Court of Common Pleas judge on Monday ordered Tower Health to restart the process of selling the shuttered Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals to Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC.

The original deal struck between the two companies in November collapsed the following month. At the time, a Tower Health spokesperson said Canyon had “not demonstrated the necessary regulatory and operational preparedness, nor validated its financial ability, to complete this transaction.” Jennersville ultimately closed in December in what some warned could be the makings of a “health care desert” in Chester County.

Canyon first asked for an injunction on Jan. 19, arguing Tower had violated the terms of their previous agreement by scratching the deal without advanced notice. Then, Brandywine Hospital closed on Jan. 31, leaving some community members pessimistic that either facility would return.