Tower Health, owner of the now-shuttered Jennersville Hospital and soon-to-be-closed Brandywine Hospital in Chester County, apparently failed to comply with closure plans that were submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, according to a letter obtained by WHYY News.

The letter of rebuke — which begins, “Dear Tower Health CEO” — was sent from the Office of the Secretary of Health on Dec. 28, just days before the closure of Jennersville Hospital on New Year’s Eve.

The two-page document, signed by Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter, says that the department was made aware on Dec. 22 that Tower Health had not provided Chester County Emergency Medical Services with “accurate, ongoing communication” regarding the hospital closures.

“This failure is unacceptable. The Emergency Medical Services division plays a key role in assisting and planning resource allocation and ensuring prompt access to care. Without ongoing, accurate information, EMS is not able to fulfill those duties, which poses an avoidable risk to public safety,” the letter reads.

In addition, the letter says, Tower Health had not had a representative participating in the Regional Healthcare Coalition, as well as in weekly meetings to assist with planning and preparedness efforts.

“Again, this is unacceptable. The health care coalitions and regional partners are making plans to address increased emergency department volumes, compounding of the dire shortage of behavioral health services, and ensuring support and coordination across the region all while managing an ongoing pandemic. It is inexcusable that you would not make Tower Health personnel available to participate in those efforts,” the letter reads.

It also takes Tower Health to task for not providing enough information to the public. In a review of the health system’s websites for the two hospitals, the Department of Health found little to no information regarding the ending of emergency services or how to access medical records, and no contact information for those who have questions.