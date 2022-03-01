Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC, the prospective buyer of two shuttered hospitals in Chester County, has failed to post a $1 million bond in time with the courts following a judge’s order that resurrected a previously canceled deal with Tower Health — meaning any renewed hope of a potential reopening of the hospitals under Canyon control has taken a substantial hit.

A spokesperson for Tower Health, the owner of the closed Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals, told WHYY News in a statement that Canyon’s “failure” to meet Chester County Court of Common Pleas Judge Edward Griffith’s order is a “disappointment to the community that was led to believe” the Texas-based firm would be able to save the hospitals.

“Tower Health’s goal remains the same: to find a solution that will allow Brandywine and Jennersville to continue serving their respective communities under new ownership,” the statement read. “We have filed a request with the Court to strike the injunction, and we look forward to the process of finding partner organizations with the financial and operational ability to complete a transaction.”

WHYY News reached out to the office of Benjamin Post, a Berwyn attorney serving on the legal team of Canyon, but Post was not immediately available for comment nor did he respond to an email request for comment.