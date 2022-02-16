Much hope, few details about Canyon Atlantic’s bid to reopen 2 Chesco hospitals

The Chester County Medical Society hosted a virtual press conference Tuesday to discuss the potential reopening of Brandywine and Jennersville hospitals. A county Common Pleas Court judge Monday ordered the shuttered hospitals’ owner, Tower Health, to resume the effort to sell them to Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC that Tower itself abandoned in December.

Though there was much optimism expressed Tuesday that a deal could be reached within the next 90 days, there was also massive uncertainty about a timeline for restarting operations at the hospitals given that they have already closed — for more than six weeks in the case of Jennersville, more than two weeks for Brandywine.

Tower’s stance at the time it dropped the deal was that Canyon Atlantic had “not demonstrated the necessary regulatory and operational preparedness, nor validated its financial ability, to complete this transaction.” Reading-based Tower Health, which jointly owns St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia with Drexel University, bought Jennersville and Brandywine, as well as three other regional hospitals (Chestnut Hill, Phoenixville, and Pottstown), in 2017 for $418 million — a deal that left the company in dire financial straits.

“Whether these hospitals are a warehouse or not is something that needs to be explored. But I can tell you that Canyon Atlantic and the leadership there will try their very best to make those hospitals function in a way that we can all be proud of,” said Benjamin Post, a Berwyn attorney serving on Canyon’s legal team.

In Post’s opening comments, he underlined that the success of the deal is dependent on the support of the community and local government.

“We have every expectation and every hope that these hospitals will be the epitome of what you would hope for in your community — not-for-profit or a public benefit corporation, something that the communities will be proud of,” Post said.

Canyon, it should be noted, is a for-profit company.

Post said Canyon needs Tower’s help if there is to be a “proper transition of power.”