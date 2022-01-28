Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC — the Texas-based hospital management firm that planned to buy Jennersville and Brandywine hospitals from Tower Health before the deal fell apart — has asked a judge to stop the facilities from closing, according to the Delaware County Daily Times.

Canyon attorneys filed the injunction on Jan. 19 asking Common Pleas Judge Edward Griffith to stop the planned closure of Brandywine Hospital on Monday, and to reevaluate the previous shutdown of Jennersville Hospital on Dec. 31, the newspaper reported. Canyon’s attorneys argue Tower Health breached the terms of their agreement by pulling out of the deal without advanced notice.

A spokesperson for Tower Health said the company would not comment on “pending litigation.” Court documents reviewed by the Delco Times show that Tower Health is asking the judge to deny the injunction.