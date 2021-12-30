Back in October, Jerry Dobbs fell and fractured his kneecap.

The 84-year-old lives independently at Ware Presbyterian Village, a senior living community in Oxford, Chester County, so an ambulance took him to nearby Jennersville Hospital.

“If there was not Jennnersville ER, then I would have had to ride a lot longer to wherever the ER that they would take me to,” Dobbs said.

He added that people of his age fall often, and Ware residents do not try to help someone who has fallen because it’s hard to tell how much damage there is, so they rely on emergency services in cases like that.

Dobbs, the other residents, and administrators at Ware said they worry about what will happen if Jennersville Hospital closes as planned Dec. 31 and the closest emergency room is 40 minutes away instead of 10.

“We’re just looking for help from anywhere that might come from,” Dobbs said. “Not only us here at Ware … we’ve got a hundred square miles of residents here who are also concerned.”

Fred Crotchfelt, who also lives at Ware Presbyterian Village, said ambulances come intermittently to the community, sometimes just to evaluate patients and take them to the emergency room. He said the residents are worried that with longer travel times, ambulance crews will have to spend more time in transit, so it will take them more time to get to other calls. Local emergency medical services come to the Ware community hundreds of times a year, he said.

A 2007 study of four ambulance services in the U.K. found that increased travel time is associated with an increased risk of dying. “This means that, other things being equal, closing local EDs could result in an increase in mortality for a small number of patients with life-threatening emergencies, who have to travel further as a result,” the authors wrote.

Annie Cantymagli, executive director at Ware, said Jennersville Hospital has been an important resource for that facility, and other senior living facilities in the area.

“The decision to close down Jennersville Hospital is devastating for the entire geographic footprint of southern Chester County,” Cantymagli said. “We’re … all praying and hoping that somebody will purchase this hospital.”

As deputy chief of emergency medical services for Union Fire Company No. 1 of Oxford, Gary Vinnacombe was disappointed when he heard the news of Jennersville Hospital’s planned closure — his squad visits Ware Presbyterian Village a few times per week. But his focus immediately shifted to how he and his team of 40 EMS providers were going to solve the problem.