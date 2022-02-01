Down two hospitals in one month, new efforts to restore services in Chesco

Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville officially closed on Monday — joining Jennersville Hospital in West Grove as the second Tower Health-owned medical operation to turn out the lights in Chester County in just one month.

Local organizations responded with two different efforts of their own to keep hospital services going, including the formation of a task force aiming to minimize the disruption caused by the closures, and a last-ditch attempt to get the courts to intervene.

The Chester County Medical Society said it will petition the Court of Common Pleas to support Canyon Atlantic Partners LLC’s legal bid to reverse the closure of the two hospitals.

In a statement, the society said it “Canyon’s success in litigation would result in the competent operation of the two hospitals, hospitals that will serve our communities, hospitals about which we can be proud.”

Attorneys for Canyon asked a judge for a preliminary injunction, arguing Tower Health had violated the terms of the contract by backing out of the initial deal to sell Canyon the hospitals without giving advance notice.

A decision on the injunction is expected this week.