Closing Brandywine Hospital, creating a Chester County ‘health care desert’

Tower Health is poised to close Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville today, just one month after closing Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, farther south in Chester County.

For Rhonda Applebaum, 59, Brandywine isn’t just any hospital. The building and the medical professionals who have worked inside it have been a fixture in her life, with multiple family members going in and out of the hospital’s doors over the years. A recent trip emphasized to her the importance of having reliable emergency medical care right up the street.

Last summer, Applebaum was ecstatic that her brother would be traveling from Dover to visit her and her family in Coatesville. Even though he lives only about an hour and a half away, she and her son had an entire itinerary planned out for him. When her brother arrived, the family went to breakfast to celebrate. But by the next morning, he was very ill.

At first, Applebaum thought it could have been food poisoning from something they ate, but that idea quickly fled her mind because they had eaten at the same place. With his sickness getting worse, her brother, a veteran, insisted that Applebaum take him to the Coatesville VA Medical Center.

The VA center has only urgent care on site. As they were getting ready to leave her home to head there, her brother, who was eating at the time, began to feel “loopy,” and his condition became even worse. He started to shake violently as his temperature dropped.

Feeling that they were in “serious trouble,” Applebaum packed her family into the car.

“We take him to the VA, and they were great. They took him in right away to their urgent care facility. But then he has to be taken immediately by ambulance to Brandywine, which is just up the street. So that was great,” Applebaum said.

The medical professionals at Brandywine Hospital immediately ran tests and determined right away that Applebaum’s brother had developed sepsis from a bladder infection. Because Brandywine was so close to Applebaum’s home, she was able to visit her brother for five days while he recovered.

Now, Applebaum will be forced to say goodbye to the hospital she believes saved her brother’s life.

“I think a lot of people are not even realizing yet what this is going to mean,” Applebaum said.

The Coatesville VA Medical Center sent around 500 veterans to Brandywine Hospital for treatment in 2021, said Dr. Michael Gliatto, chief of staff at the VA center. He said the VA’s urgent care center is not open 24/7 and is not equipped to handle problems like acute pain.

“Let’s say someone needs stitches. We can take care of that. If someone comes in with an infection and their blood pressure is too low, we can’t take care of that. And that person … for the most part, goes to Brandywine Hospital,” Gliatto said. “We rely on Brandywine to help us with providing the acute care that’s needed for our veterans.”

With Brandywine Hospital closing, the VA Medical Center is working with other local hospitals on a plan so veterans can still get the care they need, but now they will need to spend more time in transit or in waiting rooms.

“My concern is that the wait times at these other hospitals are going to become incrementally larger than it ever was for anyone, because these hospitals are now taking over functions that Brandywine used to serve or provide,” Gliatto said. The VA medical center is also going to see if it can provide more services, he said, and whether the one car it has is enough to handle patient transport.

“Historically, we worked very well with Brandywine … This is a real loss for us, and I will miss the people,” Gliatto said.

Brandywine Hospital also had 64 inpatient psychiatric beds — the only inpatient behavioral health facility in Chester County, said Candy Craig, deputy mental health administrator for the county. Around 85% of the people who used those beds came from Chester County, she said. With the hospital closing, they will now have to go outside the county for treatment.