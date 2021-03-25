Wolf administration refuses to release details of wasted COVID-19 vaccine doses

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media.

The Wolf administration is refusing to disclose details of wasted coronavirus vaccine doses, including how many have been discarded by each provider, citing a decades-old law that it has frequently used to shield the public from scrutinizing its pandemic response.

The state Department of Health recently denied a public records request by Spotlight PA seeking documentation of vaccine doses that providers did not administer because of expiration, damage, or other factors. The request did not seek any patient information.

Providers are required to self-report to state health officials whenever a dose of vaccine is “compromised,” and explain why. Those discarded for any reasons other than expiration or broken vials must also be accompanied by an incident report.

State health officials declined to provide any of those records in response to Spotlight PA’s request, citing the Disease Prevention and Control Law.

The 1955 law gives the state broad authority to keep information on contagious diseases confidential, such as details that could potentially identify individuals. But legal experts said it also gives the state discretion over what records to make public in the interest of transparency.

“What’s really important to note here is that the DPCL grants the Department of Health considerable discretion to release anything when it serves the public interest,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel at Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association (of which Spotlight PA is a member). “They are choosing not to do that. And they have never justified that in the context of a Right-to-Know denial.”

Spotlight PA plans to appeal the state’s decision.