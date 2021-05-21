Masks no longer required outdoors in Philadelphia, other mandates eased; Phillies clarify policy

The Phillies game on Friday night will mark the first sporting event in the city where masks will no longer be required outdoors as Philadelphia lifts the mandate ahead of fully reopening on June 11.

Starting Friday, face coverings will no longer be required outdoors in the city, but everyone is still required to wear a mask indoors regardless of your vaccination status.

Despite the outdoor mask mandate being lifted, health officials are urging those who are unvaccinated to continue wearing a mask while outside.

The Phillies issued a statement Friday morning, clarifying its policy for fans attending games at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies say while masks are not needed outside, masks are still required for when fans are in the indoor sections of the ballpark, such as the team store and restrooms.

“Beginning today, fans will no longer be required to wear masks while in the seating bowl and outdoor areas at Citizens Bank park. All fans must wear masks in indoor spaces including the Diamond Club, retails stores, elevators and restrooms. Fans who are unvaccinated are strongly encouraged to continue wearing masks at all times. This is consistent with recent guidelines established by the City of Philadelphia and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” the Phillies’ statement read.

The Phillies will increase crowd size from 11,000 to 16,000 beginning Friday night for the start of the three-game series against Boston Red Sox.

Capacity at Citizens Bank Park will be increased to 100% on June 12, a day after the city lifts most mandates to fully reopen.

A limited number of seating pods will be available for fans who prefer to remain in a socially-distanced environment.

Tailgating will also be allowed in lots surrounding the ballpark of the June 12 game against the New York Yankees.