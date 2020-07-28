Baseball’s COVID-19 nightmare expands: Another Phillies game postponed

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

For the second day, a scheduled game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Yankees has been postponed after more than a dozen positive coronavirus tests from the Phillies’ last opponent, the Miami Marlins, multiple reports say.

It’s more bad news for Major League Baseball as they struggle to restart a shortened season and still keep players healthy. So far, four MLB games — two Marlins games and two Phillies games — have been postponed due to the outbreak.

Over the weekend, reports began to emerge of positive tests among Marlins players. By Monday, NBC News had confirmed that 11 players and two staff members were positive.

More reports Tuesday said as many as 15 Marlins have tested positive. The Marlins played the Phillies for three games over the weekend and were based in the visiting team’s clubhouse, where some Phillies staff members work.

The Phillies players and staff have all been getting tested at Citizens Bank Park. So far, there have been no positive tests, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury.

For now, the Phillies still plan to play their regularly scheduled game at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported.

The Yankees are leaving Philadelphia, where they have been since Sunday night, and the Phillies will travel to New York by bus on Wednesday, Salisbury reported.