Miami Marlins stranded in Philadelphia with COVID-19; cancel home opener

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

The Miami Marlins, who just played the Phillies in Philadelphia in a three-game series, have seen an outbreak of positive coronavirus cases that led them to cancel their trip home — and their home opener.

Multiple sources, including ESPN, say as many as eight more players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19 in addition to the four who reportedly tested positive ahead of Sunday’s win over the Phillies.

The team’s game against the Baltimore Orioles scheduled to be played inside Marlins Park has been canceled, according to sources.

But the news leads to major concerns for the Phillies, who hosted the Marlins for three games over the weekend. The Marlins were in the Phillies’ visitors clubhouse, which is staffed by Phillies team members.

The Phillies were scheduled to take on the Yankees Monday. No changes to that schedule have been announced.

Manager Don Mattingly had said earlier the Marlins decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia, and they planned to arrive in Miami hours before their home opener against Baltimore. The trip might be made while multiple players remain in Philadelphia.

“The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly,” Mattingly said. The team made no roster moves after the game.

The team’s precarious health raised anew doubts about MLB’s ability to finish the season during a pandemic. In Cincinnati, Reds second baseman Mike Moustakas and center fielder Nick Senzelfelt sick Sunday, a day after a teammate went on the injured list because he tested positive for COVID-19.

The Marlins’ decision to postpone their flight home was made with family members in mind.

“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” Mattingly said. “We’re talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”

Some Marlins players texted each other about the team’s health issues before Sunday’s game, but there was no talk of declining to play, shortstop Miguel Rojas said.

“That was never our mentality,” Rojas said. “We knew this could happen at some point. We came to the ballpark ready to play.”

Said Mattingly: “It’s fair to say guys are concerned about things. They want how they’re feeling about the situation to be heard. I think it’s fair. We’re talking about health.”