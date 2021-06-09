Ciattarelli wins N.J. GOP primary for governor. Now it’s Murphy’s race to lose

Updated: 11:00 p.m.

—

The second time’s the charm for former New Jersey Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. The Republican has claimed victory in the four-way gubernatorial primary, beating two candidates who campaigned on being unequivocally pro-Trump.

Ciattarelli will now go on to face Democratic incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy in the general election.

The result is not a surprise. Ciattarelli, who first ran for the GOP nod in 2017, has long been considered the frontrunner, based on his campaign coffers and the fact he earned the support of party leaders in all 21 counties, giving him top billing on Republican ballots across the state.

Ciattarelli wasted no time in hitting Murphy for several things including his handling of the pandemic, not lowering property taxes, COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, and even pointing out the fact the governor is a Massachusetts native.

“This is where I root for the Yankees, while Phil Murphy is cheering for the RED SOX!”

He said his job now is to bring all Republicans together.

“There’s one thing that we all agree on: Phil Murphy shouldn’t get a second term,” Ciattarelli said. “I’ll work with any and all Republicans that want to share my message that a common-sense conservative approach is what will solve New Jersey’s problems.”

Ciattarelli said he will announce his running mate in the second half of June.

It’s Murphy’s race to lose

Murphy is still earning high approval ratings for the overall job he is doing, though numbers have returned to pre-pandemic levels. A Rutgers-Eagleton Poll released this week found 55% of residents approve of how Murphy is handling the job overall; 52% believe the state is heading in the right direction.

The governor has also earned high marks for his shepherding New Jersey through the pandemic, according to Ashley Koning, director of the Eagleton Center for Public Interest Polling at Rutgers University.

However, he is failing in one area with voters: taxes. Only 7% of residents gave him an A for how he is handling that issue, while 31% gave him an F. But Murphy isn’t alone in this area, Konig noted.

“Taxes are this perennial issue for New Jerseyans,” she said. “Gov. [Chris] Christie did not do well in this area as well. When we gave him a report card at the end of his second term, he also had many failing grades when it came to taxes.”

Voters can expect that to become an issue on the campaign trail to November; Ciattarelli’s campaign already has billboards up saying “cut property taxes.”

He reiterated it as the “number one” issue of the campaign on primary night: “Property taxes, property taxes and property taxes.”

“It’s the one tax that affects every individual, whether they own or rent,” he said. It’s the one tax that affects every business, whether they own or rent. Ours is the worst in the nation.”

It’s a perennial issue in the Garden State, said longtime Republican strategist Michael DuHaime.

“I remember [Democrat Jon] Corzine when he was running saying property taxes didn’t go up as fast as they used to. That’s a tough message because that means they went up,” he said. “I remember [Democrat] Jim McGreevey using it against [Republican] Christie Whitman too.”