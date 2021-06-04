Community Conversations

Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit: Building collaborations that better inform and engage South Jersey

WHYY believes our audience can also be our collaborators. It’s that belief that fuels our projects and programming, such as the News and Information Community Exchange, a mutual-aid journalism collaborative that supports, organizes and develops grassroots content creators, and our first-ever Neighbors and Newsrooms Summit, a platform to spark collaborations between residents and reporters.

The Neighbors and Newsroom Summit was hosted by WHYY’s Managing Editor for Community & Engagement, Christopher “Flood the Drummer” Norris and was made possible by the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation. Panelists included NBC10’s Miguel Martinez-Valle, NJ.com’s Tennyson Coleman, Ayinde Merrill, President, Watu Moja, Terry McCollum, Founder, Boro TV, and more!

