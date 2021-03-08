‘I Gotchu’: Understanding and urging allyship
What are the characteristics of a good ally? And how can grassroots activists collaborate to accelerate social change?
These questions were among many that a stellar panel of movement leaders sought to answer during “I Gotchu: Understanding and Urging Allyship,” a community conversation curated by Amir “The Bul Bey” Richardson.
Richardson, a resident of West Philadelphia, serves as WHYY’s Community Curator for Philadelphia.
Community Curators are hyper-connected, trusted members of their community who help WHYY meet the information, engagement, and entertainment needs of their neighbors.
