Jack Ciattarelli expected to concede New Jersey governor’s race

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Republican Jack Ciattarelli is expected to concede the New Jersey governor’s race on Friday, according to ABC News sources.

Ciattarelli is expected to make the announcement during a press conference at 1 p.m. at the Raritan Municipal Building.

The Associated Press, ABC News and other outlets have called the race for Phil Murphy, who currently leads by nearly 75,000 votes.

Ciattarelli is a former Assembly member who campaigned on a mix of traditional issues, like lowering the state’s high property taxes, as well as against COVID-19 mandates.