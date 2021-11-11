A champion for South Jersey

Sweeney, an iron worker by trade, came out of the labor movement, according to Ben Dworkin, director of Rowan University’s Institute for Public Policy and Citizenship. It was a daughter with special needs that prompted him to get involved with politics.

He is also backed by the South Jersey Democratic Party machine, which formed three decades ago out of a desire to get the region a seat at the table.

“Those who live in the southern part of the state when advocating for resources, I’ve always felt a little shorthanded,” Dworkin said. “The South Jersey Democrats got together and said, ‘We’re not going to do this anymore.’” Those Democrats, with businessman George Norcross, were able to form a voting bloc to maximize leverage they had in the state budgeting process.

Sweeney was voted senate president by his colleagues in 2010. In that role, he was able to control which bills his chamber would consider. He frequently used that power to boost South Jersey, from the new wind port in Salem County that’s part of the state’s major renewable energy plan, to the continued expansion of Rowan University in Glassboro.

“I may be biased, but let me suggest that the university’s growth to a 20,000 student institution from a place that was 10,000 students a decade ago could not have been done without state support for a leading school,” Dworkin said. “Steve Sweeney was critical in advocating for the university.”

Because Sweeney controls which bills come up for a vote, Dworkin said, he and his powerful Democratic Party backers wielded a lot of control.

“If it involves state legislation over the last 12 years, it involves Steve Sweeney,” he said.

Rage against the machine

However, not everyone in the Democratic tent sees Sweeney as a pragmatic politician who has gotten things done. To progressives, he has been an obstructionist.

“We could put together a multi-page list of the bills over the years that Sweeney and his allies have tried to thwart or watered down in the state legislature,” said Sue Altman, executive director of New Jersey Working Families.

She among many progressive activists have faulted Sweeney for either blocking or slowing down the progress of many progressive proposals, including from Gov. Phil Murphy.

Among her examples, she lists a “Supreme Court nominee, meaningful common sense gun reforms, the Reproductive Freedom Act.”

“That’s just a tip of the iceberg,” she said. To her, Sweeney’s defeat is a victory for the progressive movement in the Garden State.

“While I’m not thrilled about losing any Democratic seats to Trump Republicans, I am thrilled that this will unclog some of the obstruction that we’ve seen in Trenton over the last decade-plus,” Altman said.

Sweeney’s loss is also a defeat for the Norcross machine.

“The machine is not in tune with its voters,” said Logan Township Mayor Frank Minor, another progressive Democrat, who has warred with the machine. He’s suing the Delaware River and Bay Authority, alleging he was wrongly removed from his job as executive deputy director of the agency. Minor alleges DRBA officials fired him following pressure from Sweeney after he joined Murphy’s 2017 transition team.

Minor said the machine is not in tune with the concerns of South Jersey voters.

“The machine is more concerned about itself,” he said, “its inner workings than it is about the people who elected them.”

Burzichelli argued against using the term “machine” to describe the powerful party apparatus. He said he would instead “embrace the word ‘organization,’” crediting its efforts that put himself and Sweeney in office. He also pushed back against voters not being heard.

“There is an equal argument that taking up a number of progressive social items contributed to us not being successful with this election,” he said. “The progressive wing of our party is legitimate, I think it’s an important voice; it’s not a majority voice.

“Nobody gets everything they want and sometimes you take half a loaf and eventually come back and get a few more slices,” Burzichelli added. “That’s the pragmatic approach.

Norcross declined to comment for this article. But he told The Philadelphia Inquirer that last week’s election was “a tsunami that took place at the end that nobody saw coming. No one.”

Republicans, of course, are also seeing their sweep of the 3rd District as reducing the machine’s power.

“I think it sends a message that we are no longer under the thumb of that machine,” said Jacci Vigilante, chairwoman of the Gloucester County Republican Party. “Our voice, meaning not just Republicans, Democrats, too, in this area of the State of New Jersey are conservative minded.”