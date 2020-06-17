Murphy unveils plan to make N.J. hub of East Coast’s offshore wind industry

This article originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled plans to develop the first port in the nation solely intended as a location to serve the offshore wind sector, a step that could make New Jersey the hub of the emerging industry.

The New Jersey Wind Port, on Artificial Island in Salem County — home of the state’s three nuclear power plants — initially would serve as the assembly point for the turbines to power offshore wind farms not only off the state, but for other projects up and down the Eastern Seaboard.

Eventually, New Jersey hopes to attract various manufacturers that provide the cables, foundations, and other necessary components of an offshore wind farm to the 200-acre site in Lower Alloways Creek owned by the Public Service Enterprise Group.

“The New Jersey Wind Port will create thousands of high-quality jobs, bring millions of investment dollars to the state, and establish New Jersey as the national capital of offshore wind,’’ Murphy said Tuesday in a news release.

The port is the latest proposal by the governor to help achieve a goal of 100% clean energy by mid-century, with offshore wind a central component of that plan. By 2035, the state hopes to have 7,500 megawatts of electricity produced by offshore wind farms. The first 1,100 MW farm offshore of Atlantic City is not expected to be operating until 2024.