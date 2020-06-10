Replacement of unsafe lead service lines delayed by pandemic’s economic fallout

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

Much of New Jersey looks like it will have to wait a lot longer to replace hundreds of thousands of lead service lines fouling up drinking water supplies across the state with unsafe levels of lead.

The Murphy administration says it faces a potential $10 billion shortfall in the state budget and it needed to eliminate $80 million in funding it hoped to secure to begin replacing the 330,000 lead service lines in New Jersey.

The issue of lead service lines causing unsafe levels of the contaminant in drinking water is one of the huge unsolved problems state policymakers have wrestled with over the past few years. According to the state Department of Environmental Protection, the projected cost to replace the tainted lines could run northward of $2 billion.

Gov. Phil Murphy proposed in his budget address this past February using a supplemental appropriation of $80 million in the 2021 fiscal year to start replacing the lines, which leach the pollutant in drinking water. It never won approval, largely because of the COVID-19-related shutdown, which triggered steep drops in revenue from the corporate business tax.

Last October, the governor called for a $500 million bond issue to address the problem, but that was forgotten in the economic fallout of the largest public health crisis in more than a century.

“The short-term outlooks pretty bleak,’’ conceded Gary Brune, policy manager at New Jersey Future, an organization that has been in the forefront of having the state better manage its issues with water infrastructure. “Obviously, the lead proposals haven’t gone anywhere.’’

The administration declined to comment on specific funding except to say that any future appropriations on lead are expected to be jointly decided with the Legislature.