N.J. files lawsuit against Trenton, utility over water

New Jersey’s attorney general and environmental protection department have announced a lawsuit against Trenton and its water utility calling for improvements to the city’s water system, including reducing the risk of lead and pathogens in drinking water.

The suit said Trenton Water Works earlier agreed to replace thousands of lead service lines and cover a finished water reservoir, among other things, but had missed critical deadlines.

The utility said it doesn’t comment on litigation but has made “substantial progress” in reorganization and capital plans including “improving filtration systems, water storage, water distribution, personnel and customer service.”