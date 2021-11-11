Sen. Steve Sweeney, the longest-serving Senate president in New Jersey history, officially conceded in the race for the 3rd legislative district Wednesday.

He made the announcement at 1 p.m., during a relatively short press conference at the State House, where he said he will not seek a recount.

His concession comes a week after the Associated Press called the election for his opponent, GOP newcomer Edward Durr.

Durr made headlines for spending just close to $10,000 altogether on his campaign, and for Islamophobic comments he made on social media for which he has since apologized.

“All votes have been fairly counted and I, of course, accept the results,” Sweeney told reporters. “I want to congratulate Mr. Durr and wish him the best of luck.”

Nearly 12,000 more people in the 3rd district showed up to vote in this year’s election compared to in 2017. Sweeney lost to Durr in a stunningly close race — being edged out by nearly 2,000 votes.

“It was a red wave,” Sweeney said in response to a reporter’s question about his failed campaign.

“We have to focus on the things that are important to people in the state. And we have to listen to them.”