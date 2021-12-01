Berks County reports 35 late bilingual ballots, most due to late post office delivery

This story originally appeared on WITF.

A review of late mail-in ballots in Berks County shows bilingual voters ultimately were not largely affected by an incorrect deadline date in 17,000 Spanish-language ballot instructions.

Advocates point to voter outreach efforts in the lead-up to election day as potentially minimizing the effect of the county sending out wrong information. They also fear that the incident may have harmed trust in Berks Election Services.

In all, 243 ballots were received after the Nov. 2 vote-by-mail deadline, according to county spokesperson Stephanie Weaver. The majority of those, 189 ballots, were returned a day late by the post office. Of those 189 ballots, 26 were bilingual. Nine other bilingual ballots were returned late by voters.

“By law, the late receipt of these ballots from the post office prohibits the County from being able to count them,” Weaver said in a written statement.

Latino advocacy group Make The Road Pennsylvania called on Berks to honor the incorrect deadline it sent to voters—which was not possible under the commonwealth’s election code, according to the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Besides tardy deliveries by the post office, nine bilingual ballots were submitted late. Of those ballots, three were from voters who had received Spanish-language instructions from the county with the incorrect Nov. 18 deadline, according to Weaver.

About 2,800 of the incorrect ballot instructions went to voters in precincts that are federally designated as bilingual, according to the Associated Press.

Diana Robinson, civic engagement director for Make The Road, said the group had reached out to county leaders multiple times to request a meeting with commissioners about what she described as an “ongoing problem.”

Commissioners have not taken up the offer to meet with the group, she said.

“Why do they not want to meet with an organization and its constituents that are being impacted to discuss this matter so that constituents feel heard and know that they are taking the steps to ensure that these mistakes don’t happen again?” Robinson said.

Weaver said the commissioners do not feel a meeting with the group would change anything.

“The county has sufficiently addressed this issue in multiple public forums and responses and has instituted measures to remedy this in the future,” Weaver said. “We don’t believe there is any benefit or reason to keep discussing this issue.”