Social justice groups say N.J. needs a person of color as the next Senate president

The process for selecting a new Senate president plays out over the course of several months. The Democratic caucus meets in private to select a nominee, before the full Senate votes on Jan. 11, according to a spokesperson for Senate Democrats. A candidate for Senate president needs at least 21 votes (out of 40) to be elected.

At his weekly coronavirus briefing on Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy was asked about reports last week that he met with leaders about Scutari’s candidacy and whether he should push for a person of color to be elected.

“We’re the most diverse state in America. We should have a state that reflects that in terms of the leadership, there’s no question about it,” Murphy said. “We have the most diverse cabinet in our state’s history. That’s something that I have a fairly significant amount of control over. It’s just a fact, I don’t control the process of who is the Senate president, who is the speaker.

“I don’t want to imply that I can control a process, which is not mine to control,” Murphy said.

Frank Argote-Freyere, director of the Latino Coalition, said it was wise for Murphy to distance himself from implications that he has control over Senate negotiations, but he said his organization was disappointed over the prospect of a Scutari Senate presidency.

“We thought it was an ideal opportunity to get someone in that position who would represent communities of color and look like them,” Argote-Freyere said. “So we were thinking of Sen. [Teresa] Ruiz, out of Newark, or Sen. [Nellie] Pou — someone like that.”