Inability of Murphy, Senate to speed judicial appointments is ‘appalling’

Severe consequences

The sustained large number of vacancies is impacting people and businesses of all kinds. With civil trials halted in some counties and delayed, couples looking to divorce are stuck in limbo, often with children stuck in the middle. Businesses can’t settle contract disputes. People seeking financial compensation have been forced to wait for years. And while criminal matters in which individuals are being detained without bail or on some court-ordered monitoring are receiving priority treatment, these are also taking longer than was anticipated when the state’s bail system was reformed six years ago.

“We’ve been at a sustained level of 50 or more vacancies for years, and we’ve had the chief tell us we can’t have more than 25 or 30,” said Jeralyn Lawrence, president of the New Jersey State Bar Association, referring to Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart Rabner.

Lawrence suggested that Murphy take a page from his own playbook to clear the backlog, using the same strategy he did to halt the five-day strike at Rutgers University earlier this month.

“Governor Murphy actually had really good advice,” she said. “He said, ‘Get in a room, lock the door and hide the key.’ Is anyone in any room in Trenton? I don’t think so. It took them five days. So go reserve some conference rooms. Hopefully you can do it in less than five days. Bring your lists and resolve it.”

The unwritten rule

One of the problems to filling the judicial bench is the unwritten rule of senatorial courtesy, which allows senators to block nominees who live in their home county from being considered without giving a reason. That can cause problems in counties split into multiple legislative districts because all the senators involved must sign off on every nominee.

Essex County, with five senators representing a portion of the county, currently has eight vacancies, according to the state courts’ office. Bergen County, with six senators, currently has seven vacancies, but Lawrence said if no new judges are seated there, that number will double to 14 empty seats by early August.

According to data from the courts, there were 37 vacancies at the end of 2009, the last full year in office for Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine, and nine at the end of 2017, the last full year in office for Republican Gov. Chris Christie. Because he was dealing with a Democratic Senate, Christie arguably should have had a tougher time filling vacancies and he did in the first half of his eight years as governor, but that improved over time and in his final year in office, Christie got 65 judges on the Superior Court, the most in at least the last two decades.

During his first three years in office, Murphy saw only 24 of his nominees confirmed. But for most of that time, Murphy was feuding with then-Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Gloucester County Democrat. When COVID-19 hit in March 2020, that caused both delays within the courts and with getting nominees fully vetted and confirmed, including delays in State Police background checks and bar association evaluations. Eventually, the number of vacancies rose from a 20-year low of nine at the end of 2017 to about 60. Vacancies climbed to a record high of 75 last May.

Murphy has been more successful lately, with 45 confirmed last year and 16 so far this year. Yet the number of new judges seated has not kept up with the number of judges retiring, some before the mandatory age of 70.