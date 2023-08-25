Before he signed the bill Thursday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said his signature would settle an ongoing Garden State debate once and for all.

“Central Jersey exists, period.”

The new law defines the region as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties. It also requires the Division of Travel and Tourism to re-draw the state’s tourism map and include Central Jersey in all regional marketing campaigns, including on the state’s tourism website VisitNJ.org.

State Sen. Andrew Zwicker, who proposed the bill last year, said the new law giving respect to the often-debated region is important. Central Jersey tourism is still down by about 20% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

“This is really about economic development in our area,” he said. “The legislation that Gov. Murphy [signed] into law will help promote travel to our quaint river towns, canal villages, scenic walking sites, harvest festivals, breweries, and more revolutionary sites than you’ll find anywhere else.”

Zwicker’s point was punctuated by the fact that the bill signing took place at the Wallace House & Old Dutch Parsonage State Historic Site in Somerville, Somerset County.