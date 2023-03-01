New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy kicked off the budget season by announcing his spending priorities for the fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1.

His major priorities include enhancing affordability by continuing tax relief initiatives enacted last year and increasing the state’s budget surplus to $10 billion in preparation for a possible recession.

“It is a budget designed with a singular purpose to continue building the next New Jersey,” Murphy said. “A New Jersey where every family can afford to make their American dream come true, a New Jersey where every child could see their opportunity in our common future, a New Jersey where our seniors can afford to retire, and live in dignity, a New Jersey that leads the nation in responsible, common sense, and far-reaching solutions to the economic, social, and environmental challenges we currently face and is prepared to take on those not yet identified.”

The Murphy Administration wants to heavily invest in the rollout of universal Pre-K, double the state’s child tax credit benefits up to $1,000 per child, and provide an additional $830 million to fund K-12 education.

The Democrat’s record $53 billion plan also calls for the renewal of the ANCHOR property tax relief program, which provides tax credits for more than 2 million eligible residents, and an expansion of the Senior Freeze property tax relief program.

Micah Rasmussen, a political analyst and director of the Rebovich Institute For New Jersey Politics, called Murphy’s proposal a “feel good” budget.

“This is a budget that’s got things that Republicans and Democrats alike should agree on,” Rasmussen said. “People should agree on property tax relief, they should agree on education aid increasing because we know that the cost of paying teachers and benefits goes up and their salaries go up.”