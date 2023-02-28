Supporters say it would especially protect minors and people with disabilities from being threatened or coerced into sending sexually explicit photos or videos against their will.

Another bill creates a task force to study high school dropout rates and requires the state to develop an action plan to engage disconnected youth.

Senate Democrats blocked a proposal by Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Morris) to impose a 30-day moratorium on wind farm survey work so the state can study whether there’s a link to a recent surge in reported whale deaths along the Jersey Shore.

Assemblyman Alex Sauickie (R-Monmouth) also raised the issue in the lower house, though the Assembly did not vote on a moratorium.

“I ask each of my honorable colleagues to take a stand and demand that offshore wind development be stopped until a thorough study is done on ways to stop this slaughter,” Sauickie said.

Lawmakers are also preparing for Gov. Phil Murphy’s budget address.