After Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans this week to end the sale of fossil fuel-emitting vehicles in New Jersey by 2035, advocates say he should do more to prioritize environmental justice. That includes opposing plans for a new power plant in Newark’s Ironbound neighborhood.

The Ironbound — an ethnically diverse, immigrant-rich working-class neighborhood of about 50,000 people — is one of several places the state classifies as an “environmentally overburdened community” (EOC) due to its proximity to major highways and a high concentration of fossil fuel polluting facilities.

Advocates say with Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission’s proposal to build a fourth power plant near the Ironbound, there would be one polluting facility per square mile in the neighborhood’s four-square-mile radius.

JV Valladolid, a community organizer with the Ironbound Community Corporation, says people in the Ironbound suffer disparate health risks caused by harmful emissions.

“We congratulate New Jersey on taking steps forward towards environmental justice,” Valladolid said. “What really impacts our community, and our health and our lives, is that there’s the potential that new fossil fuel projects like the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission will be approved. And so there’s a large and really threatening and scary contradiction there.”