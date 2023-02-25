Fearing the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court could further gut the federal Voting Rights Act, advocates in New Jersey want the state to take some pre-emptive actions to protect voters.

A multi-racial coalition is calling for Trenton lawmakers to pass a bill that would require local governments to get state approval before making changes to election laws — to protect voters of color.

A case currently before the Supreme Court could decide whether election rules should be “race-blind,” even if the rules disenfranchise communities of color.

“If they rule in favor of removing section two of the Voting Rights Act, or further gutting it, it would make it almost impossible to challenge discriminatory redistricting maps,” said Alejandra Sorto, campaign strategist with the ACLU-NJ.