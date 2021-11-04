While incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy managed to eke out a narrow win over GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, another more powerful New Jersey Democrat poised to lose his seat.

State Senate President Steve Sweeney appears to be losing his reelection bid. The longtime state senator and South Jersey powerbroker is trailing an unknown Republican challenger who spent little more than 1% of his campaign account.

Edward Durr has a 3% lead over Sweeney, as of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. While the Associated Press has not officially called the race, political observers say it is unlikely that Sweeney will get enough votes to overtake the novice politician.

Sweeney’s presumptive loss in the 3rd Legislative District is the most notable among legislative races where Republicans were successful in claiming seats in South Jersey.

But who is Durr?

“I guess they call him like the Sampson to the Goliath,” said Jacci Vigilante, chairwoman of the Gloucester County GOP.