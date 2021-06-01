Republican voters in New Jersey will decide on June 8 who will face incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy in November.

While Murphy is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, there are four candidates running for the GOP nomination: former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, of Hillsborough; engineer Hirsh Singh, of Linwood; Hoboken church pastor and former real estate developer Phil Rizzo, of Harding; and Brian Levine, a former Somerset County Freeholder and mayor of Franklin Township.

Of the four, Ciattarelli has the strongest position, securing the backing of party leaders across the state and having far-and-away the most campaign dollars.

Singh and Ciattarelli were the only two candidates to qualify for the debates, sponsored by the state’s Election Law Enforcement Committee. (Although Rizzo raised the required amount of money, he missed the paperwork deadline.)

Micah Rasmussen, director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said “it’s not even close to an even contest” between the two candidates.

According to the most recent campaign finance filings, Singh loaned $418,000 to his campaign. He did not qualify for public matching funds, only raising about $108,447. After expenditures, the campaign is in the red.

Ciattarelli, meanwhile, raised more than $2.1 million and received more than $3.5 million in matching funds. His campaign reported more than $1.3 million on hand.

“It is an indication that [Singh’s] support is shallow,” Rasmussen said. “In fact, when you hold up the mirror and you look at Phil Rizzo, [he] was able to generate fundraising from a far greater number of donors.”