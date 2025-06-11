What questions do you have about the 2025 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

In a race that featured a crowded field and plenty of uncertainty, New Jersey Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-11, has won the Democratic primary race for governor.

The Associated Press called the race for Sherrill at 8:39 p.m., with Sherrill leading the pack with 35.3% of the vote with 41% of votes counted.

Sherrill, a former federal prosecutor and congresswoman, defeated Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney.

The top issue for the Democratic candidates was making life more affordable for Garden State residents. Several candidates also emphasized their position on President Donald Trump and their opposition to his immigration policies and Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, executive orders.

Sean Higgins, Sherrill’s director of communications, said over the next several months the campaign will be focused on introducing her to the entire state.

“She has dedicated her life to serving the people of this country, and the people of New Jersey,” he said. “Mikie is going to be a governor for everybody, she’s going to build more affordable housing and bring costs down, she’s going to deliver.”

Higgins said Sherrill is very different from the Republican nominee she will face in November.

“Mikie is for New Jersey, and Ciattarelli is for Trump,” he said. “She’s ruthlessly focused on getting results, and I think that stands in stark contrast to Jack Ciattarelli, who is really the ghost of elections past and hasn’t really delivered a thing for New Jersey.”

At Sherrill headquarters inside the ballroom of the Westin Governor Morris Hotel in Morristown, supporter Roman Hirniak, of Wharton, New Jersey, was happy that his candidate was victorious.

“I am a proud member of the Ukrainian-American community in New Jersey,” he said. “Congresswoman Sherrill has been one of our loudest voices on Capital Hill, she has earned my support because she is a decent human being that understands what leadership should be like on the gubernatorial level.”

Another supporter, David Genova, of Montclair, New Jersey, said he’s backed Sherrill since she first ran for Congress.

“She’s been very supportive of Montclair, especially during the pandemic,” he said. “I think she’s on the right and practical side of most issues and I think she’s going to be a great governor, Mikie knows how to get things done.”