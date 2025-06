New Jersey 2025 primary election results

New Jersey voters are heading to the polls Tuesday for the 2025 primary election.

Voters are weighing in on their party’s nominees in the crowded race for governor.

Ras Baraka, Steve Fulop, Josh Gottheimer, Mikie Sherrill, Sean Spiller and Steve Sweeney are vying for the Democratic party’s gubernatorial nomination. On the other side of the aisle, Justin Barbera, Jon Bramnick, Jack Ciattarelli, Mario Kranjac and Bill Spadea are vying for the Republican party’s nomination.

Across the state, voters are also considering New Jersey General Assembly candidates.

Voters may enter their address online to learn which New Jersey Assembly district they're in.

WHYY News will have all of the results live as they come in. Polls close at 8 p.m.