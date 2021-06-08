N.J. primary: Rocky start to the day in Camden as voting gets underway

Voters are heading to the polls across New Jersey on this primary day, which features races at all levels from the governor to all 120 seats in the state legislature to more local leadership posts.

In Camden, where Democrats are expected to pick a permanent replacement for former Mayor Frank Moran in a four-way contest, some voters are reporting a rocky start to the day.

According to several people trying to cast their ballots, there were issues at least two of the city’s 40 polling places.

Polls were supposed to open at 6 a.m. and will remain open through 8 p.m.

At least one voting site, including McGraw Hill Elementary School in East Camden, opened at least an hour late.

Tanya Ross got to McGraw Hill around 8:30 a.m. and said the site still didn’t appear fully set up.

“It was about three of us out here before someone came here and told us that’s where we vote at, but around the school there’s nothing posted as to where we vote,” Hill explained.