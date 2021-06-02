Camden mayor’s race pits 3 challengers against the Democratic machine

Two weeks before the June 8 primary, Camden mayoral candidate Elton Custis told his campaign manager not to put up any more signs until the week of the election.

“Our lawn signs have all disappeared,” he said.

Another mayoral candidate, Luis Quinones, answers his cellphone less these days, because of anonymous threats he’s received.

Campaigning with her three children in tow at a Centerville playground, a third mayoral candidate, Felisha Reyes-Morton, told them, “When Mommy’s mayor, she’s going to make sure the grass is mowed more often.”

The interim mayor and party-backed candidate for the permanent job, Vic Carstarphen, told WHYY News at a campaign event that he would grant an interview and then did not respond to multiple requests to schedule it.

Welcome to the Democratic mayoral primary race in Camden, where a question looms: Can any of the three challengers be the first in decades to beat the party machine’s candidate?

With few Republicans in the city, nearly all registered voters are Democrats or Independents, imbuing the primary with great importance. The system is weighted in favor of the party’s choice of candidate, who is often the incumbent or a current officeholder, and almost always designated early. Challengers scramble to distinguish themselves in the run-up between the April petition deadline and the primary, and are often placed many columns away from the party candidate in what has been referred to as “ballot Siberia.”

This year, the Democratic Party, led by South Jersey power broker George Norcross, installed its mayoral candidate ahead of the primary after Frank Moran resigned the post.

Carstarphen, a first-term councilman and former Camden High basketball star and coach, was named interim mayor on May 11 by City Council, after receiving the swift backing of party leaders.

Rutgers University public policy professor Stephen Danley said the move gave Carstarphen, a senior associate at an accounting firm in Cherry Hill, an immediate leg-up on the competition.

“Running someone as an incumbent is the party’s way of maintaining an advantage … of giving them credibility and letting them claim something they’ve accomplished that other people haven’t,” said Danley.

Custis said the voter confusion caused by that appointment is even more problematic for challengers like him. He estimated that half the residents he meets on the campaign trail don’t know there is a primary, with some of them wondering why there would be an election in light of Carstarphen’s becoming the interim mayor.

Custis sighs. “’If you didn’t vote,’” he said he tells them, “’how did you get a new mayor?”

Longtime resident and former Camden School Advisory Board member Jose Delgado likened the race to “an intramural Democratic league. And then there are these two other teams from other schools that want to play, but nobody pays attention to them.”

Delgado, who came within 700 votes of beating then-party nominee Dana Redd in the 1990 mayoral primary, said he will be shocked if any of the challengers prevail.

“Everybody thinks it’s an open selection process,” said Delgado. “No, it’s not. George Norcross has selected Vic to be the mayor, and before the polls open he’s got thousands of votes in his pocket, he has an organization, and there’s money coming in from all over the place.” Multiple mailers, a torrent of phone calls to voters, and radio advertising trumpeting Carstarphen’s candidacy attest to the latter.

Nonetheless, Custis is hopeful. A substance use counselor in his first term on Camden’s School Advisory Board, he won that seat in 2019 with roughly 2,200 votes, becoming the first challenger to prevail over the Democratic machine candidates in an election in many years. That fact may have contributed to city activists recruiting Custis to run for mayor this year.

He is the only one of the three challengers to run with a slate of three City Council candidates — but was frustrated when his request to be bracketed with them on the ballot was denied by the county election board on the grounds that he did not send an official request or align himself with candidates for every countywide position.