N.J. vetoes controversial proposal to move Camden Finance Department to county control

Property owners frustrated by the department

In the meantime, some Camden residents trying to save their properties from tax sale through lien reductions have grown increasingly desperate as their requests for help from the city Finance Department staff have gone answered weeks or months later — if at all.

Keith Cuff, 58, was given a boarded-up house in downtown Camden by a friend, unaware that over $100,000 in taxes was owed on the home. He had spoken to a Finance Department employee about a lien reduction last summer.

“They got all my paperwork and everything’s done, but they’re not returning my calls … I just want to save my home,” Cuff said.

Carlita Smith purchased two houses in Whitman Park 12 years ago, but was finishing nursing school at the time and didn’t have the money for upkeep, so the properties have been vacant. Smith, 47, owes $30,000 in taxes on one and $79,000 on the other. She said she submitted the paperwork to the city in July for lien reduction, and was told in August she was missing a bank statement and letter, which she said she sent the next day.

“I haven’t heard from them since August,” she said, “and I’ve called more than 12 times. I feel overwhelmed and stressed out.”

Smith, the self-described matriarch of her family, said she wants to keep these homes for herself and her relatives.

“I come from nothing,” she said, “so for me to be able to accomplish buying the properties was everything.”

If Cuff and Smith are unable to obtain agreements to reduce their liens, which must be approved by the City Council once their applications are complete, their houses could be put up for tax sale.

Two current Finance Department employees said those problems may stem from staffing issues, with some retiring employees not being replaced and newer ones lacking in experience. WHYY News agreed to withhold the employees’ names because they feared losing their jobs.

One finance employee said, “I have people who know I work there calling me, telling me it’s been almost a year, they need an answer. And sometimes I get it on both sides, the frustration of the workload and the frustration of the homeowner.”

The second finance employee said that applications were not moving forward quickly and feared that some people might lose their homes due to delays.

They both said that the departmental turmoil might be deliberate, created to justify an eventual shared service agreement.

“I think it’s been purposeful that they’re not filling positions,” said one employee, “that they want to see it struggling, to create a problem that really has an easy fix.”

Camden Finance Director Johanna Conyers and Mayor Frank Moran declined to comment on the situation in the department.

“This is not the first time something like this has happened,” said Spencer, the former school board member. “Camden is caught in a cycle of the county political machine essentially picking Camden’s elected officials, and years later, the county will claim credit for trying to clean up the mess they created. Then, when the county performs the job the city was supposed to do, like putting your house up for tax sale, our officials can always say, ‘It’s the county taking your house, not us!’ Our officials’ incompetence is their best defense, and it happens over and over again.”