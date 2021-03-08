Customers and employees of the Cherry Hill Mall weren’t offended by the dozens of unhoused people who for two hours on Sunday afternoon occupied the courtyard in front of Macy’s.

The sympathy expressed by others in the mall didn’t surprise Tawanda (“Wawa”) Jones, who organized the sit-in to protest the lack of day warming centers for people experiencing homelessness in Camden. Jones believes that both communities — the privileged and the less fortunate — have been unfairly stereotyped.

“For Camden, it’s that the city is dangerous. For Cherry Hill, it’s that they live in a bubble and don’t have a clue,” said Jones. “But when you put it in front of them, they wanted to know what’s going on and asked, ‘How can I help?’”

A 48-year-old mother of four, Jones had spent the last month caring for nearly 70 vulnerable people around the clock, offering them hot meals, help with permanent housing and employment, and connecting some to detox programs.

Until the Camden City School District reclaimed it last Friday to prepare for the return of in-person learning, Jones had been using the gym at Yorkship Family School. Jones secured two nights of lodging at a rundown community building, but by Sunday morning, her dozens of patrons had nowhere else to go.

With the temperature slated to fall below freezing on Sunday night, Jones was desperate — and frustrated with city and county officials, churches, and social service agencies who she felt weren’t helping in her search for a facility.

Since the Cherry Hill Mall is designated as a county warming center, Jones believed it was the place to make a statement. Her anger was particularly directed at Camden Human Services Director and Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez, who criticized Jones’ compassionate approach, saying during a February City Council meeting, “We’re not here to invite the unhoused in to feel comfortable.”

According to Jones, Rodriguez had not only broken her word to help, but had dissuaded others from doing so. “She literally promised we would have a place,” said Jones. Rodriguez did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At 4 p.m., Jones and her patrons arrived at the mall, which was scheduled to close at 6. She hoped that before the mall closed, she would be offered a place where the group could spend at least one more day.