Spring may be coming, but the temperature was still expected to dip below the 32-degree threshold for Code Blue over the weekend. Jones — a Camden native who founded both the Camden Sophisticated Sisters drill team and the Masked Melanin Market, which showcases Black-owned businesses — wanted a few more days to house the people she regards as “one big, dysfunctional family.”

Over the course of the next 24 hours, Jones set out on a mission to find another place for her charges to keep warm.

Taking her case to social media

She couldn’t ask Camden School Superintendent Katrina McCombs, who had allowed her the use of the gym, for yet another extension: McCombs needed to prepare the school for the resumption of in-person learning in April. As Jones tried to come up with another location, a patron who identified himself as “Robert S” was imploring the others to refuse to leave.

“We need change!” he cried. “We deserve what rich people deserve … We’re not animals, we don’t deserve to sleep in abandoned buildings!”

Jones decided to back-burner the squatters’ rights issue until her patrons could “blow off some steam” and “calm down.” She began to call churches and other organizations to see if anyone could lend her a building for the next few nights.

Jones took her frustration to social media. In an emotional, hourlong speech on Facebook Live Friday morning, Jones addressed a comment made by Camden Director of Human Services and Camden County Freeholder Carmen Rodriguez that offended her.

Rodriguez had recently said of Jones’ compassionate approach, “We’re not here to invite the unhoused in to feel comfortable.”

Jones, who believes she is doing God’s work, said her detractors can’t interfere with her mission. She raged at “self-righteous” church people who don’t help the homeless, saying, “The real ministry is outside church walls!”

She also accused some agencies that make money helping people experiencing homelessness of purposely keeping them dependent. “The numbers are all you care about,” Jones said. “This is how you get your funding … so if you keep them stagnant, that works for you. But it’s not working for them.”

Jones spoke of her disappointment with politicians who discuss homelessness at meetings “with no damn results.” She scoffed at those who think she has “an agenda,” because she operated what she now calls the True Blue Warming Station solely with donations and with no pay. (She has also started a nonprofit with that name to establish a shelter of her own in the future; information can be found at truebluewarmingstation.org.)

Jones responded to those who would judge her for entertaining her patrons — many of whom are intellectually and developmentally challenged — the previous night: “We were up here having a party because for that moment, they didn’t have to worry about being homeless … it’s better than them getting high to not think about their problem!”

“I’m sick of you all telling me watch what you say, don’t burn no bridges,” Jones said — then she thanked God for the superintendent who gave her use of the school.