McCombs has said her decision to shutter the schools was unavoidable in the face of a $40 million shortfall for the 2021-22 school year. Public school advocates question her numbers, and see the closures as part of a political agenda.

Charter schools have proliferated in the city ever since the Urban Hope Act was enacted in 2012, with eight district schools closed since 2014. The Camden City School District has been under state control since 2013, so the current board of education is an advisory one with no voting power over the closure decisions.

Vega and McCombs were born and raised in Camden. McCombs was Vega’s eighth-grade teacher at Lanning Square School two decades ago.

Ironically, Lanning Square represents a betrayal that still stings for public school advocates. It was demolished in 2002. Residents were promised a new public school. Instead, a charter school, the KIPP Cooper Norcross Academy, was erected in its place.

For Vega, McCombs’ decision was particularly hurtful. She started to cry as she and others confronted her former teacher.

“It’s a big disappointment for me,” she said after police parted the crowd so McCombs could drive away. “How do you change like that?”

The protest, one of several against the school closures in recent weeks, continued as demonstrators marched to Broadway and MLK Boulevard to block that intersection for over an hour.

Police, many of them also from Camden, handled the protesters gently.

The first person to sit down in the middle of the road was Johntaveenah Richardson, who, like Vega, has two children that attend Wiggins. Camden County Lt. Terrell Watkins, an East Camden native, persuaded Richardson to leave the intersection.

“They’re telling us to take these kids 45 minutes away from our homes!” Richardson said, referring to the distance families would have to travel if the four neighborhood schools are shuttered. “We’ve got jobs! Where are the kids going to go to school? It’s a setup for these kids to fail. And it’s only minority kids… This isn’t happening to white people.”

Squatting in order to get closer to Richardson, Lt. Watkins said: “I agree with you. How can we help the kids? Talk to me.”

“At least leave two of them open, “ Richardson replied. “Don’t close all of them down.”

“It’s a lot, bro. You bring up a lot,” the lieutenant responded.

Richardson told Watkins about his past. “I’m young,” he said. “My kids took me out of these streets.”

Watkins said, “Let me get you out of the street now.” Richardson then stood up and joined his daughter, six-year-old Zakiyah Richardson, on the sidewalk.