N.J. Lt. Gov. Oliver: Take the COVID-19 vaccine to the community

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli, and Lt. Governor Sheila Oliver joined community leaders, academics, and clergy in a virtual roundtable discussion of ways to encourage the state’s Black community to get vaccinated.

Lt. Gov. Oliver said she had reasons to be hopeful that vaccine hesitancy is on the decline.

“I am seeing more and more African Americans step up and say now they want to be vaccinated,” she said.

The online event took place Tuesday afternoon and was streamed on Gov. Phil Murphy’s Facebook page and later posted on YouTube.

Historically, African Americans have mistrusted medicine due to racial discrimination and the kind of horrific mistreatment demonstrated in the Tuskegee Experiment.