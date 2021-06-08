It’s primary day in N.J. Here’s what you need to know

It’s primary day in New Jersey. Unlike last year, when the pandemic prompted a mostly mail-in election, most voters will be casting their ballots in person. Polls across the state are open from 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

For more information on how to vote, check out our primary primer here.

All 120 seats in the New Jersey Legislature are up for grabs, including one senator and two assembly people for each of the state’s 40 legislative districts.

Most eyes watching those legislative races will be on who will succeed North Jersey Democrat Loretta Weinberg in the state Senate. Weinberg, the Senate majority leader, is not seeking re-election. The primary matchup is between Assembly Democrats Valerie Vainieri Huttle and Gordon Johnson.

Other local primaries to watch include the Camden mayor’s race, where Gov. Phil Murphy recently endorsed Vic Carstarphen, who is now serving as the city’s interim mayor after Frank Moran suddenly resigned the post earlier this year. Three candidates are challenging Carstarphen, who is backed by the South Jersey Democratic Party machine led by powerbroker George Norcross. The candidates each hope they can be among the first in decades to buck the trend of losing to candidates who get the “party line” on the ballot.